Film festivals
Razzie Awards
Nominations
Razzie Awards Awards Nominations
Razzie Award
Worst Picture
Worst Director
Worst Actor
Worst Actress
Worst Supporting Actor
Worst Supporting Actress
Worst Screenplay
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Worst Screen Ensemble
Worst Excuse for Family Entertainment
Worst Excuse for a Horror Movie
So Rotten You Loved It
Dis-Honoring the Worst Movie Trends of the Year
Most Tiresome Tabloid Targets
Most Flatulent Teen-Targeted Movie
Worst 'Drama' of Our First 25 Years
Worst 'Comedy' of Our First 25 Years
Worst Actress of the Century
Worst Actress of the Decade
Worst New Star
Worst New Star of the Decade
Worst Original Song
Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie
Worst Eye-Gouging Mis-Use of 3-D
Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property
Worst Visual Effects
Worst 'Musical' of Our First 25 Years
Worst Actor of the Century
Worst Actor of the Decade
Worst Razzie Loser of Our First 25 Years
Worst Excuse for an Actual Movie (All Concept/No Content!)
Worst Musical Score
Worst Written Film Grossing Over $100 Million
Worst Picture of the Decade
Barry L. Bumstead Award
Redeemer Award
Governor's Award
Worst Career Achievement Award
