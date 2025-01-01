Menu
MTV Movie + TV Award
Best Movie Best Performance in a Movie Best Performance in a Show Breakthrough Performance Best Villain Best Comedic Performance Best Kiss Best Fight Most Frightened Performance Best Duo Best Hero Best Song Best Action Sequence Best American Story Best Comedy/Game Show Best Competition Series Best Dating Show Best Docu-Reality Show Best Documentary Best Fight (Unscripted) Best Fight Against the System Best International Reality Series Best Kick-Ass Cast Best Lifestyle Show Best Meme-able Moment Best Music Documentary Best Music Video Best Musical Moment Best New Unscripted Series Best On-Screen Team Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series Best Reality Cast Best Reality Competition Best Reality On-Screen Team Best Reality Return Best Reality Romance Best Reality Series/Franchise Best Reality Star Best Talk/Topical Show Best Team Best Unscripted Fight Breakthrough Social Star Here for the Hookup Next Generation Reality Royalty Scene Stealer Tearjerker Best Show Best Host
MTV Movie Award
Best WTF Moment Best On-Screen Transformation Best Shirtless Performance Best Action Performance Best Action Sequence Best African film Best Breakout Star Best Breakthrough Female Performance Best Breakthrough Male Performance Best Breakthrough Performance Best Breakup Best Cameo Best Cameo in a Movie Best Cast Best Comedic Performance Best Dance Sequence Best Dressed Best Duo Best Female Performance Best Frightened Performance Best Gut-Wrenching Performance Best Jaw Dropping Moment Best Latino Actor Best Line Best Line from a Movie Best Male Performance Best Movie - Europe Best Movie Song Best Movie Spoof Best Music Best Music Moment Best Musical Moment Best Musical Performance Best Musical Sequence Best New Filmmaker Best On-Screen Dirtbag Best On-Screen Duo Best On-Screen Team Best Performance Best Sandwich in a Movie Best Scared-As-S**t Performance Best Scared-As-Shit Performance Best Song from a Movie Best Summer Movie So Far Best Summer Movie You Haven't Seen Yet Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer Best Video Game Based on a Movie Best Virtual Performance Biggest Badass Star Breakthrough Female Breakthrough Female Performance Breakthrough Male Breakthrough Male Performance Breakthrough Performance Female Breakthrough Performance Male Documentary Ensemble Cast Favorite Character Global Superstar Lifetime Achievement Most Desirable Female Most Desirable Male Sexiest Performance Summer's Biggest Teen Bad A** True Story Best Fight Best Hero Best Villain Best Kiss
