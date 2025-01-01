Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Nominations
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival Film Festival Nominations
Kinotavr. Short Film - Prize of the Russian Guild of Film Scholars and Film Critics
Kinotavr. Short Film - Prize of the Russian Guild of Film Scholars and Film Critics
Kinotavr. Short Film - Diploma
Kinotavr. Short Film - Diploma
Kinotavr. Debut
Kinotavr. Debut
Kinotavr. Short Film
Best Short
Kinotavr. Short Film
Special Mention
Short film
Special Mention
Special Diploma of the Jury
Special Diploma of the Jury
People's Choice Award
Best Film
People's Choice Award
Diploma of the Guild of Russian Film Scholars and Film Critics
Diploma of the Guild of Russian Film Scholars and Film Critics
Full-Length Film Competition
Best Cinematographer
Best Cinematographer
Kinotavr Shorts Competition Prize
Kinotavr Shorts Competition Prize
Prize of the Festival's Presidential Council
Prize of the Festival's Presidential Council
Prize of the Guild of Russian Film Producers
Prize of the Guild of Russian Film Producers
Special Prize
Special Prize
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Mention
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Mention
Best Music
Best Music
Diploma
Diploma
Best Direction
Best Direction
Prize of the Guild of Russian Film Scholars and Film Critics
Kinotavr. Shorts
Full-Length Film Competition
Prize of the Guild of Russian Film Scholars and Film Critics
Best Actor
Best Actor
Best Debut
Best Debut
Full-Length Film
Best Actress
Best Actress
Special Prize of the Jury
Special Prize of the Jury
Best Screenplay
Best Screenplay
FIPRESCI Prize
International Competition
National Competition
FIPRESCI Prize
Grand Prize of the Festival
Grand Prize of the Festival
Full-Length Film
Grand Prize (Second Prize)
Grand Prize (Second Prize)
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree