Kinoafisha Film festivals Sochi Open Russian Film Festival Nominations

Kinotavr. Short Film - Prize of the Russian Guild of Film Scholars and Film Critics
Kinotavr. Short Film - Diploma
Kinotavr. Debut
Kinotavr. Short Film
Special Mention
Special Diploma of the Jury
People's Choice Award
Diploma of the Guild of Russian Film Scholars and Film Critics
Best Cinematographer
Kinotavr Shorts Competition Prize
Prize of the Festival's Presidential Council
Prize of the Guild of Russian Film Producers
Special Prize
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Mention
Best Music
Diploma
Best Direction
Prize of the Guild of Russian Film Scholars and Film Critics
Best Actor
Best Debut
Best Actress
Special Prize of the Jury
Best Screenplay
FIPRESCI Prize
Grand Prize of the Festival
Grand Prize (Second Prize)
