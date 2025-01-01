Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Nominations

Golden Globes, USA Awards Nominations

Golden Globe
Best Director, Motion Picture Best Motion Picture, Animated Best Motion Picture, Drama Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language Best Original Score, Motion Picture Best Original Song, Motion Picture Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television Best Screenplay, Motion Picture Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television Best Television Series, Drama Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Best Motion Picture - Drama Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical Best Director Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical Best Actress - Drama Best Actress - Comedy or Musical Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture Best Screenplay - Motion Picture Best Song Best Original Score Best Foreign Film Best Animated Film Best Television Series - Drama Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy Best TV Actor - Drama Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical Best TV Actress - Drama Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Female Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Male Best Actor Best Actress Best Cinematography Best Cinematography - Black and White Best Cinematography - Color Best Documentary Best Documentary Film Best Documentary of Historical Interest Best English-Language Foreign Film Best Film Promoting International Understanding Best International News Coverage Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Female Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Male Best Outdoor Drama Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture Best Picture Best TV Producer/Director Best TV Program Best TV Show Best TV Show - Variety Best TV Special Best TV Star - Female Best TV Star - Male Best Television Special - Variety or Musical Best World Entertainment Through Musical Films Foreign Newcomer - Female Foreign Newcomer - Male Most Promising Newcomer Most Promising Newcomer - Female Most Promising Newcomer - Male New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male Television Achievement
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Carol Burnett Award
Honor Award
Special Merit Award
Silver Globe
Best Foreign-Language Foreign Film
Special Journalistic Merit Award
Outstanding Merit
Hollywood Citizenship Award
Special Achievement Award
Mr. Golden Globe
Henrietta Award
World Film Favorite World Film Favorite - Female World Film Favorite - Male
Samuel Goldwyn Award
Miss Golden Globe
Special Award
