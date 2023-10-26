Menu
Publication date: 26 October 2023
Rebound – This true story retells the incredible tale of the 2012 National High School Basketball Championship, in which a new coach and six players from the weakest basketball team ran nonstop for eight days.
7.2 Rebound
Rebound Drama, Sport, 2023, South Korea
