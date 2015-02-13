Menu
Publication date: 13 February 2015
Number One Fan – Muriel Bayen, a divorced beautician and mother of two, loves to tell stories. She is a huge fan of this singer Vincent Lacroix, in fact she is a dedicated fan. One day Vincent knocks on her door and asks for her help.
6.3 Number One Fan
Number One Fan Comedy, 2014, France
