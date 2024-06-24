Menu
Vanished Into the Night - trailer
Publication date: 24 June 2024
Vanished Into the Night – Elena is an American psychiatrist who came to live in Italy, in Puglia, for the love of Pietro, a man with a stormy past. They got married and had two children, but things didn't work out, and soon Pietro and Elena broke up. One night, their children vanish into thin air while they are with Pietro at the farm. He looks for them everywhere and in the end, in desperation, he is forced to warn Elena, with whom he is in a dispute over custody of the children. Until they receive a phone call: their children have been kidnapped, to get them back they will have to pay 150,000 euros in cash within 36 hours.
5.2 Vanished Into the Night
Vanished Into the Night Thriller, Drama, 2024, Italy
