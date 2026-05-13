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Evil Dress. Dubbed teaser trailer
Evil Dress. Dubbed teaser trailer
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Publication date: 13 May 2026
Evil Dress
– After her divorce, Alicia moves to a remote house with daughter Carla. When Carla finds a blue dress and contacts a ghost girl, dark secrets surface, leading to violence and a child in a coma.
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Dubbed trailer
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