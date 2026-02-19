Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
The Gates. Trailer
The Gates. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 19 February 2026
The Gates
– Three friends' road trip turns terrifying when they witness a murder in a gated community. Trapped inside, hunted by residents who blame them, their bond fractures as a charismatic yet sinister patriarch closes in.
Expand
Share trailer
0.0
The Gates
Horror, 2026, USA
01:41
Stitches
trailer in russian
00:46
Hottabych
teaser
02:19
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»
trailer
01:28
K sebe nezhno
trailer
00:59
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala
trailer
02:44
The House That Jack Built
trailer in russian
01:47
Tyoshcha 2
основной trailer
02:05
Huntington
trailer in russian
01:55
Chelovek, kotoryy smeetsya
основной trailer
02:23
Toy Story 5
trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree