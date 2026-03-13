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The Gates
6.2
The Gates
, 2026
The Gates
USA / Horror
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6.2
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The Gates
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Synopsis
Three friends' road trip turns terrifying when they witness a murder in a gated community. Trapped inside, hunted by residents who blame them, their bond fractures as a charismatic yet sinister patriarch closes in.
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Cast
Mason Gooding
Derek
Algee Smith
Kevin
Keith Powers
Tyon
James Van Der Beek
Jacob
Brad Leland
Christopher
Sofia Hublitz
Roxy
Randy Wayne
Shelby Simmons
Christopher Blanchett
Josh Fadem
John W Heath
Kylr Coffman
Officer Bobby
Director
John Burr
Writer
John Burr
Composer
Jongnic Bontemps
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
14 April 2026
World premiere
13 March 2026
Production
Indy Entertainment, Core 4 Films, Kas Kas Productions
Also known as
The Gates, Os Portões, Ворота
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
14
votes
5.2
IMDb
Updated 13 April 2026
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