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Poster of The Gates
6.2
The Gates - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Gates
6.2

The Gates

, 2026
The Gates
USA / Horror
Trailers
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Poster of The Gates
6.2
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The Gates - Trailer
The Gates  Trailer

Synopsis

Three friends' road trip turns terrifying when they witness a murder in a gated community. Trapped inside, hunted by residents who blame them, their bond fractures as a charismatic yet sinister patriarch closes in.

Cast

Mason Gooding
Mason Gooding
Derek
Algee Smith
Algee Smith
Kevin
Keith Powers
Keith Powers
Tyon
James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek
Jacob
Brad Leland
Christopher
Sofia Hublitz
Sofia Hublitz
Roxy
Randy Wayne
Randy Wayne
Shelby Simmons
Christopher Blanchett
Josh Fadem
John W Heath
Kylr Coffman
Officer Bobby
Director John Burr
Writer John Burr
Composer Jongnic Bontemps
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 14 April 2026
World premiere 13 March 2026
Production Indy Entertainment, Core 4 Films, Kas Kas Productions
Also known as
The Gates, Os Portões, Ворота

Film rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
5.2 IMDb
Updated 13 April 2026

Film Trailers

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The Gates - Trailer
The Gates Trailer
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