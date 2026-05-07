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Escape and Evasion. Trailer
Escape and Evasion. Trailer
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Publication date: 7 May 2026
Escape and Evasion
– After his men are killed in Burma, a lone soldier returns home in search of solace. Hiding a dark secret and confronted by an unrelenting journalist, he's forced to face the ghosts of his past one last time.
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4.6
Escape and Evasion
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