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Escape and Evasion - Trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Escape and Evasion. Trailer

Escape and Evasion. Trailer

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Publication date: 7 May 2026
Escape and Evasion – After his men are killed in Burma, a lone soldier returns home in search of solace. Hiding a dark secret and confronted by an unrelenting journalist, he's forced to face the ghosts of his past one last time.
4.6 Escape and Evasion
Escape and Evasion Drama, War, 2019, Australia
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