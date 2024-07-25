Menu
Borderlands - final trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Trailers Borderlands. Final trailer in russian

Borderlands. Final trailer in russian

Publication date: 25 July 2024
Borderlands – After returning to her home planet Pandora, infamous outlaw Lilith is given a dangerous mission and forms an alliance (and potential friendship) with other criminals, including former mercenary Roland, demolitionist Tiny Tina and her protector Krieg, insane scientist Tannis, and the wisecracking robot Claptrap. The mission: find and protect the missing (and important) daughter of a powerful man named Atlas. But things may not be as they seem, as the girl holds the key to great power that can change the fate of the universe.
5.8 Borderlands
Borderlands Action, Adventure, Comedy, 2024, USA
