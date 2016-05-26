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The Space Between Us - Trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The Space Between Us. Trailer

The Space Between Us. Trailer

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Publication date: 26 May 2016
The Space Between Us – The first human born on Mars travels to Earth for the first time, experiencing the wonders of the planet through fresh eyes. He embarks on an adventure with a street smart girl to discover how he came to be.
6.8 The Space Between Us
The Space Between Us Sci-Fi, 2016, USA
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