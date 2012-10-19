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Killer Joe. Trailer
Killer Joe. Trailer
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Publication date: 19 October 2012
Killer Joe
– When a debt puts a young man's life in danger, he turns to putting a hit out on his evil mother in order to collect the insurance.
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Killer Joe
Drama, Comedy, 2011, USA
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