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Push - hot docs 2019 trailers: push
Kinoafisha Trailers Push. Hot docs 2019 trailers: push

Push. Hot docs 2019 trailers: push

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Publication date: 26 April 2026
Push – Housing prices are skyrocketing in cities around the world. Incomes are not. PUSH sheds light on a new kind of faceless landlord, our increasingly unliveable cities and an escalating crisis that has an effect on us all. This is not gentrification, it’s a different kind of monster.The film follows Leilani Farha, the UN Special Rapporteur on Adequate Housing, as she’s travelling the globe, trying to understand who’s being pushed out of the city and why. “I believe there’s a huge difference between housing as a commodity and gold as a commodity. Gold is not a human right, housing is,” says Leilani.
7.2 Push
Push Documentary, 2019, Sweden
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