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Poster of Push
7.2
Push - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Push
7.2

Push

, 2019
Push
Sweden / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Push
7.2
Push - Trailer
Push  Trailer

Synopsis

Housing prices are skyrocketing in cities around the world. Incomes are not. PUSH sheds light on a new kind of faceless landlord, our increasingly unliveable cities and an escalating crisis that has an effect on us all. This is not gentrification, it’s a different kind of monster.The film follows Leilani Farha, the UN Special Rapporteur on Adequate Housing, as she’s travelling the globe, trying to understand who’s being pushed out of the city and why. “I believe there’s a huge difference between housing as a commodity and gold as a commodity. Gold is not a human right, housing is,” says Leilani.

Cast

Leilani Farha
Self
Saskia Sassen
Self
Stig Westerdahl
Frederik Jurdell
Michael Louis Johnson
Stig Westerdahl
Self
Joseph Stiglitz
Self
Frederik Jurdell
Self
Florian Schmidt
Self
Roberto Saviano
Self
Ada Colau
Self
Michael Müller
Self
Director Fredrik Gertten
Writer Fredrik Gertten
Composer Florencia Di Concilio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 12 May 2019
World premiere 26 April 2019
Release date
13 June 2019 Denmark
6 June 2019 Germany
6 June 2019 Netherlands AL
24 October 2019 South Korea ALL
6 September 2019 Sweden
Production WG Film
Also known as
Push, Boligtaperne, Elutud elamispinnad, Izbačeni, Push - Chassés des villes, Push - Für das Grundrecht auf Wohnen, Push: Mucho más que gentrificación, Дави

Film rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 13 May 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Push - Trailer
Push Trailer
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