Promised Land. Trailer

Publication date: 9 October 2012
Promised Land – A salesman for a natural gas company experiences life-changing events after arriving in a small town, where his corporation wants to tap into the available resources.
6.6 Promised Land
Promised Land Drama, 2012, USA
