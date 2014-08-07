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The Theory of Everything - Trailer 1
Kinoafisha Trailers The Theory of Everything. Trailer 1

The Theory of Everything. Trailer 1

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Publication date: 7 August 2014
The Theory of Everything – A look at the relationship between the famous physicist Stephen Hawking and his wife.
7.6 The Theory of Everything
The Theory of Everything Biography, Drama, 2014, Great Britain
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