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The Theory of Everything. Trailer 1
The Theory of Everything. Trailer 1
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Publication date: 7 August 2014
The Theory of Everything
– A look at the relationship between the famous physicist Stephen Hawking and his wife.
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7.6
The Theory of Everything
Biography, Drama, 2014, Great Britain
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