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Supergirl. Dubbed trailer
Supergirl. Dubbed trailer
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Publication date: 9 February 2026
Supergirl
– While celebrating her 21st birthday, Kara Zor-El travels across the galaxy with her dog Krypto, during which she meets the young Ruthye Marye Knoll and goes on a "murderous quest for revenge".
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