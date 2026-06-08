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Supergirl - Clip
Kinoafisha Trailers Supergirl. Clip

Supergirl. Clip

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Publication date: 8 June 2026
Supergirl – While celebrating her 21st birthday, Kara Zor-El travels across the galaxy with her dog Krypto, during which she meets the young Ruthye Marye Knoll and goes on a "murderous quest for revenge".
6.5 Supergirl
Supergirl Adventure, Fantasy, Action, 2026, USA Tickets
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