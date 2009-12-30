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The Spy Next Door. Clip 1
The Spy Next Door. Clip 1
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Publication date: 30 December 2009
The Spy Next Door
– Former CIA spy Bob Ho takes on his toughest assignment to date: looking after his girlfriend's three kids, who haven't exactly warmed to their mom's beau.
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The Spy Next Door
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