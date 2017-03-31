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Headshot - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Headshot. Dubbed trailer

Headshot. Dubbed trailer

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Publication date: 31 March 2017
Headshot – Uwais plays a young man who washes ashore, an amnesiac with a serious head injury whose past comes back to haunt him shortly after being nursed back to health by a young doctor. Violence ensues. Sweet, sweet violence.
6.5 Headshot
Headshot Action, 2016, Indonesia
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