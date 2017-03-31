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Kinoafisha
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Headshot. Dubbed trailer
Headshot. Dubbed trailer
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Publication date: 31 March 2017
Headshot
– Uwais plays a young man who washes ashore, an amnesiac with a serious head injury whose past comes back to haunt him shortly after being nursed back to health by a young doctor. Violence ensues. Sweet, sweet violence.
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6.5
Headshot
Action, 2016, Indonesia
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