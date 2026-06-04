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The Invite - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Trailers The Invite. Trailer 2

The Invite. Trailer 2

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Publication date: 4 June 2026
The Invite – A middle-aged couple who are feeling stagnant in their relationship invite the younger and livelier couple from the apartment upstairs for a get-together that takes an unexpected turn.
7.2 The Invite
The Invite Comedy, 2026, USA
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