Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
They Listen. Trailer
They Listen. Trailer
0
0
🧡
3
👏
2
🥺
1
🤔
🥱
5
Publication date: 1 August 2024
They Listen
– The Curtis' family is selected to test a new home device: a digital assistant called AIA. AIA learns the family's behaviors and begins to anticipate their needs. And she can make sure nothing - and no one - gets in her family's way.
Expand
Share trailer
5.8
They Listen
Horror, 2024, USA
02:23
Semeynyy prizrak
trailer
02:23
Gelya
trailer
01:30
Verona
дополнительный trailer
02:17
Moy papa - medved
trailer
02:05
Sorry, Baby
trailer in russian
00:40
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
teaser
01:58
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
trailer in russian
01:12
Alisa v Strane Chudes
teaser-trailer
02:18
Together
trailer in russian
01:44
Prostokvashino
trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree