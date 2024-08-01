New Normal
– Seoul 2022, where 'eating alone' has become the norm. The TV features news reports about serial killers that target women living alone. Hyun-jung, a woman living alone nervously watching the news. Seung-jin, a middle schooler trying to raise his failing grades by doing volunteer work. Hyun-su, a woman trying to find a friend of the opposite sex through a dating app. Hoon, a man who finds a mysterious letter with written instructions to find the woman who penned them. Gee-jin, an unemployed man with a one-sided crush on the stewardess next door. Yeon-jin, a musician and part-time worker at a convenience store who lives a crappy shitty life dealing with rude customers daily. These 6 people's lives intersect in unexpected and disturbing ways over the course of 4 days.