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Casa Grande. Trailer
Casa Grande. Trailer
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Publication date: 28 May 2026
Casa Grande
– A prodigal daughter rejoins her family at their farm during a difficult time, as her ailing father faces both a terminal diagnosis and mounting pressure from competitors. Old wounds resurface as they grapple with what lies ahead.
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5.9
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