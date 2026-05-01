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Poster of Casa Grande
5.8
Casa Grande - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Casa Grande
5.8

Casa Grande

, 2026
Casa Grande
USA / Drama
Trailers
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Poster of Casa Grande
5.8
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Casa Grande - Trailer
Casa Grande  Trailer

Synopsis

A prodigal daughter rejoins her family at their farm during a difficult time, as her ailing father faces both a terminal diagnosis and mounting pressure from competitors. Old wounds resurface as they grapple with what lies ahead.

Cast

John Pyper-Ferguson
John Pyper-Ferguson
Sawyer Clarkman
Christina Moore
Madison Lawlor
Madison Lawlor
Hassie Clarkman
Lou Diamond Phillips
Lou Diamond Phillips
Daniel Edward Mora
Loren Escandon
Ximena Morales
Kate Mansi
Hunter Clarkman
Shalim Ortiz
Shalim Ortiz
Lauren Swickard
Zeus Ley
Beto
Shaun Paul Piccinino
Shaun Paul Piccinino
George Kosturos
George Kosturos
Alex Petraki
Director Juan Pablo Arias Munoz
Writer Lauren Swickard, Ali Afshar, Juan Pablo Arias Munoz, Sherell Jackson, Ava Rettke
Composer Jamie Christopherson, Aaron Kaplan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 2 June 2026
World premiere 1 May 2026
Release date
1 May 2026 USA R
Production ESX Entertainment, Warner Bros.
Also known as
Casa Grande, Casa Grande: The Movie, Голямата къща

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Casa Grande - Trailer
Casa Grande Trailer
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