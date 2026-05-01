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Casa Grande
5.8
Casa Grande
, 2026
Casa Grande
USA / Drama
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Casa Grande
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Synopsis
A prodigal daughter rejoins her family at their farm during a difficult time, as her ailing father faces both a terminal diagnosis and mounting pressure from competitors. Old wounds resurface as they grapple with what lies ahead.
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Cast
John Pyper-Ferguson
Sawyer Clarkman
Christina Moore
Madison Lawlor
Hassie Clarkman
Lou Diamond Phillips
Daniel Edward Mora
Loren Escandon
Ximena Morales
Kate Mansi
Hunter Clarkman
Shalim Ortiz
Lauren Swickard
Zeus Ley
Beto
Shaun Paul Piccinino
George Kosturos
Alex Petraki
Director
Juan Pablo Arias Munoz
Writer
Lauren Swickard
,
Ali Afshar
,
Juan Pablo Arias Munoz
,
Sherell Jackson
,
Ava Rettke
Composer
Jamie Christopherson
,
Aaron Kaplan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
2 June 2026
World premiere
1 May 2026
Release date
1 May 2026
USA
R
Production
ESX Entertainment, Warner Bros.
Also known as
Casa Grande, Casa Grande: The Movie, Голямата къща
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Film rating
5.8
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votes
4.6
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