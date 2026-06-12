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It's Dorothy! - Trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers It's Dorothy!. Trailer

It's Dorothy!. Trailer

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Publication date: 12 June 2026
It's Dorothy! – Since Dorothy Gale started her epic journey down the Yellow Brick Road over a century ago in THE WONDEFUL WIZARD OF OZ, she’s become a celebrity, a brand, and a beacon for marginalized voices across our culture. IT’S DOROTHY! brings to life her timeless adventures in Oz through those who’ve played her, from Judy Garland to Nichelle Lewis (THE WIZ), and the cultural icons (John Waters, Lena Waithe, Rufus Wainwright) who she’s inspired to hope and to dream. With a magical remix of archival and cinematic art, director Jeffrey McHale follows up his SHOWGIRLS documentary with another insightful look at a queer cultural touchstone.
7.2 It's Dorothy!
It's Dorothy! Biography, Documentary, 2025, USA
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