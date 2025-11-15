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Poster of It's Dorothy!
7.2
It's Dorothy! - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films It's Dorothy!
7.2

It's Dorothy!

, 2025
It's Dorothy!
USA / Biography, Documentary / 18+
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Poster of It's Dorothy!
7.2
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It's Dorothy! - Trailer
It's Dorothy!  Trailer

Synopsis

Since Dorothy Gale started her epic journey down the Yellow Brick Road over a century ago in THE WONDEFUL WIZARD OF OZ, she’s become a celebrity, a brand, and a beacon for marginalized voices across our culture. IT’S DOROTHY! brings to life her timeless adventures in Oz through those who’ve played her, from Judy Garland to Nichelle Lewis (THE WIZ), and the cultural icons (John Waters, Lena Waithe, Rufus Wainwright) who she’s inspired to hope and to dream. With a magical remix of archival and cinematic art, director Jeffrey McHale follows up his SHOWGIRLS documentary with another insightful look at a queer cultural touchstone.

Cast

Ashanti
Self
Fairuza Balk
Fairuza Balk
Self
Shanice Shantay
Rufus Wainwright
Lena Waithe
Lena Waithe
Margaret Cho
Self
Amber Ruffin
Roxane Gay
Gregory Maguire
Self
Diana Ross
Diana Ross
John Waters
John Waters
Tori Calamito
Self
Director Jeffrey McHale
Writer Jeffrey McHale
Composer Jamie Jackson, H. Anton Riehl, Waz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 12 June 2026
World premiere 15 November 2025
Production Carriage House Pictures, Different Places, Just Bright Productions
Also known as
It's Dorothy!

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

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It's Dorothy! - Trailer
It's Dorothy! Trailer
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