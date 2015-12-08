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Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny. Trailer
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny. Trailer
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Publication date: 8 December 2015
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny
– A story of lost love, young love, a legendary sword and one last opportunity at redemption.
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6.1
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny
Adventure, Action, Drama, 2016, USA
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