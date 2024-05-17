Menu
The Teachers' Lounge - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The Teachers' Lounge. Trailer

The Teachers' Lounge. Trailer

Publication date: 17 May 2024
The Teachers' Lounge – When one of her students is suspected of theft, teacher Carla Nowak decides to get to the bottom of the matter. Caught between her ideals and the school system, the consequences of her actions threaten to break her.
7.6 The Teachers' Lounge
The Teachers' Lounge Drama, 2023, Germany
