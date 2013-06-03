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The Giant King - Teaser
Kinoafisha Trailers The Giant King. Teaser

The Giant King. Teaser

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Publication date: 3 June 2013
The Giant King – Zork and Pinky, sworn enemies, wake up chained to each other with no memory. In search of answers, they wander the barren wasteland, looking for RAM, the creator of all robots.
6.4 The Giant King
The Giant King Animation, 2012, Thailand
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