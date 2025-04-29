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Weapons - Trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Weapons. Trailer

Weapons. Trailer

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Publication date: 29 April 2025
Weapons – An interrelated, multistory horror epic that revolves around the disappearance of high schoolers in a small town.
7.6 Weapons
Weapons Drama, Horror, Detective, 2025, USA
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