Publication date: 9 August 2024
Our Lovely Pig Slaughter – The pig-killing fest on an old farm is a tradition Karel looks forward to every year. It’s the only chance for the whole family to get together, have a good time, engage in a squabble or two, and enjoy some great food. But this time things are different. The butcher hides the fact his cartridges are damp, grampa can’t bring himself to tell Karel, recently widowed, that this slaughter will be their last, daughter Lucie is depressed after her marital breakup, and grandson Dušík runs away while his parents argue over whether he’s old enough to watch the kill. As for Karel, the pig’s blood spilling everywhere is the last straw...
7.4 Our Lovely Pig Slaughter
Our Lovely Pig Slaughter Comedy, Drama, 2024, Czechia / Slovakia
