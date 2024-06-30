7.3Our Lovely Pig Slaughter
Our Lovely Pig Slaughter, 2024
Czechia, Slovakia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Synopsis
The pig-killing fest on an old farm is a tradition Karel looks forward to every year. It’s the only chance for the whole family to get together, have a good time, engage in a squabble or two, and enjoy some great food. But this time things are different. The butcher hides the fact his cartridges are damp, grampa can’t bring himself to tell Karel, recently widowed, that this slaughter will be their last, daughter Lucie is depressed after her marital breakup, and grandson Dušík runs away while his parents argue over whether he’s old enough to watch the kill. As for Karel, the pig’s blood spilling everywhere is the last straw...
Cast
Karel Martinec
Karel
Miloslav Cízek
Deda
Pavlína Balner
Lucie
Ales Bílík
Ales
Karin Bílíková
Romana
Albert Čuba
Jakub
Kristina Kaniová
Babicka
Antonín Budínský
Tonda
Jan Kolonicný
Dusan
Lubomír Velicka
Supina
Director Adam Martinec
Film details
Country Czechia / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 30 June 2024
Release date
|8 August 2024
|Czechia
Worldwide Gross $52,315
Also known as
Mord, Our Lovely Pig Slaughter, Zabíjačka, Свежина
Updated 29 April 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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