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Poster of Our Lovely Pig Slaughter
7.3
Our Lovely Pig Slaughter - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Our Lovely Pig Slaughter
7.3

Our Lovely Pig Slaughter

, 2024
Our Lovely Pig Slaughter
Czechia, Slovakia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Our Lovely Pig Slaughter
7.3
Our Lovely Pig Slaughter - Trailer
Our Lovely Pig Slaughter  Trailer

Synopsis

The pig-killing fest on an old farm is a tradition Karel looks forward to every year. It’s the only chance for the whole family to get together, have a good time, engage in a squabble or two, and enjoy some great food. But this time things are different. The butcher hides the fact his cartridges are damp, grampa can’t bring himself to tell Karel, recently widowed, that this slaughter will be their last, daughter Lucie is depressed after her marital breakup, and grandson Dušík runs away while his parents argue over whether he’s old enough to watch the kill. As for Karel, the pig’s blood spilling everywhere is the last straw...

Cast

Karel Martinec
Karel
Miloslav Cízek
Deda
Pavlína Balner
Lucie
Ales Bílík
Ales
Karin Bílíková
Romana
Albert Čuba
Jakub
Kristina Kaniová
Babicka
Antonín Budínský
Tonda
Jan Kolonicný
Dusan
Lubomír Velicka
Supina
Director Adam Martinec
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 30 June 2024
Release date
8 August 2024 Czechia
Worldwide Gross $52,315
Also known as
Mord, Our Lovely Pig Slaughter, Zabíjačka, Свежина

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 April 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Our Lovely Pig Slaughter - Trailer
Our Lovely Pig Slaughter Trailer
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