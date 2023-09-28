Menu
Slotherhouse - trailer
Slotherhouse. Trailer

Slotherhouse. Trailer

Publication date: 28 September 2023
Slotherhouse – Wanting to have a killer year, sorority sister Emily Young realizes she might just be the best option for her sorority. While beginning her campaign, she finds an adorable sloth that steals her heart and soon realizes she just might steal the hearts, and votes, of her sorority sisters. But when bodies slowly begin to pile up in the Sigma Lambda Theta house, Emily and her sorority sisters realize the deaths are being caused by their new house mascot, the cuddly sloth Alpha. Will Emily and her sisters escape the house with their lives? Or is this death-sloth with three razor sharp claws too quick for them?
5.0 Slotherhouse
Slotherhouse Comedy, Horror, Thriller, 2023, USA
