The Velvet Queen - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The Velvet Queen. Trailer

The Velvet Queen. Trailer

Publication date: 16 June 2023
The Velvet Queen – High up on the Tibetan plateau. Amongst unexplored and inaccessible valleys lies one of the last sanctuaries of the wild world, where rare and undiscovered fauna lives. Vincent Munier, one of the world’s most renowned wildlife photographers takes the adventurer and novelist Sylvain Tesson (In the Forest of Siberia) with him on his latest mission. For several weeks, they’ll explore these valleys searching for unique animals and try to spot the snow leopard, one of the rarest and most difficult big cats to approach.
7.8 The Velvet Queen
The Velvet Queen Adventure, Documentary, 2021, France
