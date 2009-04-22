Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
The Soloist - фильм о фильме
Kinoafisha Trailers The Soloist. Фильм о фильме

The Soloist. Фильм о фильме

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 22 April 2009
The Soloist – A Los Angeles journalist befriends a homeless Juilliard-trained musician, while looking for a new article for the paper.
6.7 The Soloist
The Soloist Biography, Drama, Musical, 2009, USA / Great Britain / France
Four Letters of Love - trailer in russian 02:30
Four Letters of Love  trailer in russian
Bambi: The Reckoning - teaser 01:02
Bambi: The Reckoning  teaser
Pervyy na Olimpe - teaser-trailer 00:46
Pervyy na Olimpe  teaser-trailer
The Fantastic Four: First Steps - final trailer in russian 02:24
The Fantastic Four: First Steps  final trailer in russian
I Know What You Did Last Summer - trailer in russian 02:24
I Know What You Did Last Summer  trailer in russian
The Long Walk - trailer in russian 02:20
The Long Walk  trailer in russian
Semeynyy prizrak - trailer 02:23
Semeynyy prizrak  trailer
Aviator - trailer 02:36
Aviator  trailer
Popeye: The Slayer Man - trailer in russian 01:27
Popeye: The Slayer Man  trailer in russian
Yaga na nashu golovu - teaser 01:18
Yaga na nashu golovu  teaser
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more