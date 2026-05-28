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The Marked Woman - Trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers The Marked Woman. Trailer

The Marked Woman. Trailer

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Publication date: 28 May 2026
The Marked Woman – Adaptation of the novel by Rosa Montero and Olivier Truc about a woman with no memory, a police inspector expert in human trafficking and a French agent who will unravel the investigation with her. It's nighttime and a guard is on his rounds at the port of Barcelona when his German shepherd stops in his tracks to desperately sniff a container. On arrival, the mossos find an unconscious and dehydrated woman inside. She has a gash on her temple, burns on her face and body, and she doesn't remember who she is or what her mother tongue is, but she is alive. While she is recovering at the Hospital Clínic, a man tries to kill her.
5.6 The Marked Woman
The Marked Woman Crime, Drama, Detective, 2026, Argentina / Spain
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