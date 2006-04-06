Menu
XXXHOLiC (2006 - 2008)

xxxHOLiC 18+
Production year 2006
Country Japan
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel TBS
Runtime 15 hours 25 minutes

TV series description

The Japanese animated series "xxxHOLiC" tells the story of a high school student named Kimihiro Watanuki. He has a girlfriend and a friend with whom he doesn't get along. However, there is something that sets Watanuki apart from his peers. Sometimes, he sees phenomena from the otherworldly realm, whether it be ghosts or the souls of the deceased. This creates additional difficulties in his ordinary teenage life. One day, while running away from ghosts, Watanuki finds himself in the shop of the witch Yuko, where dreams come true.
Cast
Jun Fukuyama
Jun Fukuyama
Akiko Yajima
Kazuya Nakai
Kazuya Nakai
Emiri Katō
Shizuka Ito
Mika Kikuchi
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.6 IMDb
Seasons
XXXHOLiC - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 24 episodes
 
XXXHOLiC - Season 2 Season 2
2008, 13 episodes
 
Stills
