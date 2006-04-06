The Japanese animated series "xxxHOLiC" tells the story of a high school student named Kimihiro Watanuki. He has a girlfriend and a friend with whom he doesn't get along. However, there is something that sets Watanuki apart from his peers. Sometimes, he sees phenomena from the otherworldly realm, whether it be ghosts or the souls of the deceased. This creates additional difficulties in his ordinary teenage life. One day, while running away from ghosts, Watanuki finds himself in the shop of the witch Yuko, where dreams come true.

