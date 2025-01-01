The TV series "Drawing Fire Upon Oneself" is a military detective story about the heroic actions of Soviet and Polish partisans during the Great Patriotic War, based on the novel by Ovidiy Gorchakov and Janusz Pshimanowski. The story revolves around Anna Morozova, a Russian woman who remains with her family in an occupied territory controlled by the Nazis. Risking her life, she forms a group of saboteurs and establishes contact with the Polish workers at a German testing ground. Together, they begin sabotaging military equipment tests, remaining invisible to the enemy.

Expand