Russian
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Vyzyvaem ogon na sebya

Vyzyvaem ogon na sebya (1965 - 1965)

Вызываем огонь на себя 18+
Production year 1965
Country USSR
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 30 minutes
TV channel ЦТ СССР
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The TV series "Drawing Fire Upon Oneself" is a military detective story about the heroic actions of Soviet and Polish partisans during the Great Patriotic War, based on the novel by Ovidiy Gorchakov and Janusz Pshimanowski. The story revolves around Anna Morozova, a Russian woman who remains with her family in an occupied territory controlled by the Nazis. Risking her life, she forms a group of saboteurs and establishes contact with the Polish workers at a German testing ground. Together, they begin sabotaging military equipment tests, remaining invisible to the enemy.
Cast
Boris Chirkov
Boris Chirkov
Lyudmila Kasatkina
Lyudmila Kasatkina
Rolan Bykov
Rolan Bykov
Oleg Yefremov
Oleg Yefremov
Zoya Isaeva
Izolda Izvitskaya
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
0 vote
7.1 IMDb
Seasons
Vyzyvaem ogon na sebya - Season 1 Season 1
1965, 4 episodes
 
