Vlyublennye zhenschiny poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 4.9
Kinoafisha TV Shows Vlyublennye zhenschiny

Vlyublennye zhenschiny (2015 - 2015)

Влюбленные женщины 18+
Production year 2015
Country Ukraine/Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel Інтер
Runtime 8 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

The story of four women who have been friends since childhood. The heroines grew up in the same courtyard, went to the same school, and after their studies, decided to return to their hometown. Now, living in a small town near the metropolis, Zhenya, Tamara, Katya, and continue to be a support for each other and maintain their precious friendship. The friends will have to go through a series of ups and downs, experience complicated relationships, but most importantly, unconditionally support each other no matter what.
Cast
Ekaterina Klimova
Ravshana Kurkova
Darya Ekamasova
Kirill Safonov
Giuliano Di Capua
Anton Olegovitsj Habarov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
4.9 IMDb
Seasons
Vlyublennye zhenschiny - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 12 episodes
 
