The story of four women who have been friends since childhood. The heroines grew up in the same courtyard, went to the same school, and after their studies, decided to return to their hometown. Now, living in a small town near the metropolis, Zhenya, Tamara, Katya, and continue to be a support for each other and maintain their precious friendship. The friends will have to go through a series of ups and downs, experience complicated relationships, but most importantly, unconditionally support each other no matter what.

