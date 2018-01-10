The Japanese animated series "Violet Evergarden" tells the story of a renowned professor whose wife, a writer, rapidly loses her eyesight. In order to assist her, he creates a robot that he names an "Auto Memory Doll." The robot becomes popular, and eventually, postal workers with similar abilities emerge. With their help, people are able to express their emotions and articulate their thoughts more accurately in written form. Violet, who lost her arms in battle, is fascinated by the Auto Memory Dolls.

Expand