Kinoafisha TV Shows Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden (2018 - 2018)

Violet Evergarden 18+
Production year 2018
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Tokyo MX
Runtime 6 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The Japanese animated series "Violet Evergarden" tells the story of a renowned professor whose wife, a writer, rapidly loses her eyesight. In order to assist her, he creates a robot that he names an "Auto Memory Doll." The robot becomes popular, and eventually, postal workers with similar abilities emerge. With their help, people are able to express their emotions and articulate their thoughts more accurately in written form. Violet, who lost her arms in battle, is fascinated by the Auto Memory Dolls.
Cast
Haruka Tomatsu
Hidenobu Kiuchi
Yui Ishikawa
Daisuke Namikawa
Minori Chihara
Takehito Koyasu
Cast and Crew
Series rating

8.3
8.4 IMDb
Seasons
Violet Evergarden - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 13 episodes
 
