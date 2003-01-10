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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Tutenstein
Tutenstein (2003 - 2007)
Tutenstein
18+
Adventure
Production year
2003
Country
USA
Total seasons
3 seasons
Episode duration
22 minutes
TV channel
Discovery Family
Runtime
14 hours 18 minutes
Cast
Cast
Michael Bell
Justin Cowden
Jeannie Elias
Crystal Scales
Lex Lang
Michael Gough
Cast and Crew
Series rating
7.0
Rate
11
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
In the Adventure genre
In series of USA
In series of 2003
Seasons
Season 1
2003,
13 episodes
Season 2
2004,
13 episodes
Season 3
2005,
13 episodes
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