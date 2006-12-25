Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Tureckiy gambit

Tureckiy gambit (2006 - 2006)

Турецкий гамбит 18+
Production year 2006
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 51 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 3 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Turkish Gambit" is a historical Russian drama based on the novels by writer Boris Akunin. The story takes place during the Russo-Turkish War, with the main character Erast Fandorin disguising himself as a Serbian volunteer and heading to the Russian army headquarters. In reality, the titular counselor needs to deliver important information about the Turkish plans to Commander Sobolev. He knows that Osman Pasha and his corps are moving towards Pleven. Along the way, Fandorin meets the daring lady Varvara.
Cast
Gosha Kutsenko
Egor Beroev
Viktor Verzhbitskiy
Marat Basharov
Vladimir Ilyin
Aleksandr Lykov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.9 IMDb
Seasons
Tureckiy gambit - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 4 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
