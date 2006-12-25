The TV series "Turkish Gambit" is a historical Russian drama based on the novels by writer Boris Akunin. The story takes place during the Russo-Turkish War, with the main character Erast Fandorin disguising himself as a Serbian volunteer and heading to the Russian army headquarters. In reality, the titular counselor needs to deliver important information about the Turkish plans to Commander Sobolev. He knows that Osman Pasha and his corps are moving towards Pleven. Along the way, Fandorin meets the daring lady Varvara.

