"The Great Seducer" is a series about the offspring of wealthy and influential families who get involved in dangerous games with emotions. Charismatic Shi Hyeon, thanks to his appearance, becomes a true specialist in the art of seducing women. The guy himself has long been in love with his childhood friend Su Ji and competes for her attention with his best friend Se Ju. An eccentric cellist proposes a daring bet to the ladies' man, and he agrees to break the heart of the unapproachable top student Tae Hee.

