Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Great Seducer poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Great Seducer

The Great Seducer (2018 - 2018)

The Great Seducer 18+
Production year 2018
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 4 minutes
TV channel MBC
Runtime 34 hours 8 minutes

TV series description

"The Great Seducer" is a series about the offspring of wealthy and influential families who get involved in dangerous games with emotions. Charismatic Shi Hyeon, thanks to his appearance, becomes a true specialist in the art of seducing women. The guy himself has long been in love with his childhood friend Su Ji and competes for her attention with his best friend Se Ju. An eccentric cellist proposes a daring bet to the ladies' man, and he agrees to break the heart of the unapproachable top student Tae Hee.
Cast
Cast
Woo Do-Hwan
Woo Do-Hwan
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Great Seducer - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 32 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more