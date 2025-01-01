Menu
The Brink
Quotes
The Brink quotes
Vanessa
[to husband, Martin, on both being kidnapped by fake Taliban] Oh, God. It's a bloody mess! They're going to lock us in a room and throw away the room.
Foreign Minister Rakesh Pandit
[to Walter Larson, U.S. Secretary of State] We have a saying in India; don't trust Pakistan.
