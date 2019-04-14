Menu
Russian
The Bad Seed poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.3
The Bad Seed

The Bad Seed (2019 - 2019)

The Bad Seed 18+
Production year 2019
Country New Zealand
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Bad Seed" is a New Zealand dramatic thriller about the challenging fate of two brothers who managed to escape from a cruel family. Everything changes when one of them becomes a suspect in the murder of their neighbor. The younger brother, Simon, was sent to a correctional facility in his childhood, which gave him the opportunity to receive an education. The older brother, Ford, hasn't been as fortunate in life, so he is staying at his brother's house until he gets back on his feet. However, this fragile tranquility is threatened by a poisonous envy.
Dean O'Gorman
Dean O'Gorman Ford Lampton
Xavier Horan David Hallwright
Madeleine Sami Detective Marie Da Silva
Matthew Minto Simon Lampton
Jodie Hillock Karen Lampton
Madeleine McCarthy Elke Lampton
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.3 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2019, 5 episodes
 
Stills
