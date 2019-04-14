"The Bad Seed" is a New Zealand dramatic thriller about the challenging fate of two brothers who managed to escape from a cruel family. Everything changes when one of them becomes a suspect in the murder of their neighbor. The younger brother, Simon, was sent to a correctional facility in his childhood, which gave him the opportunity to receive an education. The older brother, Ford, hasn't been as fortunate in life, so he is staying at his brother's house until he gets back on his feet. However, this fragile tranquility is threatened by a poisonous envy.

