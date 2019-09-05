The series "Storm" tells the story of two childhood friends. Yuri and Sergey work in the police, but in different departments. The first investigates murders, while the second deals with cases related to corruption. A horrifying tragedy occurs in the city: the roof of a sports complex collapses, resulting in the deaths of not only adults but also children. Sergey is convinced that the blame lies entirely on the shoulders of mayoral candidate Kryukov. But when the wife of a colleague is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he agrees to a bribe.

Expand