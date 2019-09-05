Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Storm poster
Storm poster
Storm poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Storm

Storm (2019 - 2019)

Шторм 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 56 minutes
Streaming service Start
Runtime 7 hours 28 minutes

TV series description

The series "Storm" tells the story of two childhood friends. Yuri and Sergey work in the police, but in different departments. The first investigates murders, while the second deals with cases related to corruption. A horrifying tragedy occurs in the city: the roof of a sports complex collapses, resulting in the deaths of not only adults but also children. Sergey is convinced that the blame lies entirely on the shoulders of mayoral candidate Kryukov. But when the wife of a colleague is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he agrees to a bribe.
Cast
Cast
Anna Mikhalkova
Anna Mikhalkova
Aleksandr Robak
Aleksandr Robak
Anna Kotova
Anna Kotova
Mihail Brashinskiy
Mihail Brashinskiy
Maksim Lagashkin
Maksim Lagashkin
Dmitry Lysenkov
Dmitry Lysenkov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Storm - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more