Sleepy Hollow All seasons
Sleepy Hollow
16+
Production year
2013
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
Fox
Series rating
7.5
10
7.3
IMDb
All seasons of "Sleepy Hollow"
Season 1
13 episodes
16 September 2013 - 20 January 2014
Season 2
18 episodes
22 September 2014 - 23 February 2015
Season 3
18 episodes
1 October 2015 - 8 April 2016
Season 4
13 episodes
6 January 2017 - 31 March 2017
